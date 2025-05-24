WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) joined her Democratic colleagues in a last-ditch effort to address rising costs for American families. Beginning at 1 a.m., and despite Republicans’ attempts to keep the reconciliation process out of public view, Budzinski and House Democrats participated in a marathon Rules Committee meeting, introducing more than 500 amendments to the Republican tax package.

During the meeting, Budzinski focused her remarks on ways to lower costs for American families and offered an amendment to reinstate a broadband affordability initiative modeled after the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provided low-income families with discounted internet access.

“My amendment introduces a measure of fairness into this otherwise harmful bill,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “This simple amendment puts working families first—making sure they have access to the internet for school, work, health care, and staying connected with loved ones. At a time when everything from applying for jobs to attending virtual doctor visits requires a stable internet connection, this is not a luxury—it’s a necessity.”

Last year, Budzinski led the bipartisan Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, which would have restored the program and provided eligible households with a monthly discount of up to $30 per month off the cost of their internet service.

