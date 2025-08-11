SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Adrian Smith (NE-03), co-chairs of the Biofuels Caucus, announced the introduction of the bipartisan Ethanol for America Act. This legislation would require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to finalize rulemaking to make the E15 fuel label clearer and more consumer-oriented. It would also confirm the compatibility of E15 with existing underground fuel storage and dispensing equipment, ensuring business owners are not required to make costly and unnecessary infrastructure changes.

Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

"I’ve long been a strong advocate for year-round E15, having seen firsthand the benefits it brings to consumers at the pump and to the farmers across Central and Southern Illinois," said Congresswoman Budzinski. "We should be doing everything we can to expand access, not create barriers, which is why I’m proud to join Representative Smith and Senators Ernst and Klobuchar in this important push for E15 storage and availability."

"Estimates show access to E15 at the fuel pump can save consumers up to 30 cents per gallon," said Congressman Smith. "This bipartisan bill recognizes E15 compatibility with existing infrastructure and reduces red tape for retailers who wish to provide consumers with more options at the pump. I thank Rep. Budzinski and Sens. Ernst and Klobuchar for their collaboration."

"It’s no secret that access to E15 creates lower prices at the pump for consumers, value added to homegrown crops, stronger rural communities, and domestic energy dominance," said Senator Ernst. "I’m working to remove regulatory roadblocks and ensure biofuels are offered to folks filling up their cars using existing infrastructure at local gas stations across our nation. We cannot allow outdated red tape to stand in the way of unleashing the benefits of E15."

Article continues after sponsor message

Original cosponsors in the House of the Ethanol for America Act include Reps. Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Tracey Mann (R-KS), Derek Schmidt (R-KS), Mike Flood (R-NE), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), and Brad Finstad (R-MN).

Additionally, Budzinski, Smith, Ernst, and Klobuchar with 13 colleagues in the House and Senate sent a corresponding letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, calling on him to deem existing fuel infrastructure compatible with E15. The letter outlined that:

Research shows underground storage tanks and dispensing equipment compatible with E10 are also compatible with E15.

E15 is approved for 96 percent of vehicles on the road today with over 160 billion miles driven using E15, proving it is a safe and reliable choice.

E15 routinely offers lower prices—saving drivers 10 to 30 cents per gallon—and approving current infrastructure avoids costly upgrades for retailers.

Expanding E15 access boosts demand for U.S.-grown corn and strengthens farm incomes, helping create domestic markets for agricultural products.

The Ethanol for America Act is supported by industry groups including the Renewable Fuels Association and Growth Energy.

“We thank Reps. Smith and Budzinski for introducing this commonsense legislation, which would lower pump prices for American consumers, bolster our nation’s energy security, and open new markets for our nation’s family farmers,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The most effective way to keep a lid on gas prices is to expand and diversify the domestic fuel supply with higher ethanol blends like E15. Knocking down regulatory barriers and allowing E15 to be stored and distributed in existing infrastructure will lower fuel costs for Americans and strengthen the market’s resilience against global supply disruptions.”

“Consumer demand for E15 grows each year, but onerous labeling and underground tank requirements have prevented many retailers from expanding access to better options at the pump,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “We applaud Representatives Smith and Budzinski for spearheading the push to complete the work that EPA started during President Trump’s first term and eliminate needless barriers standing between U.S. consumers and lower-cost E15. This important effort will put more homegrown energy into the marketplace, reduce prices at the pump, and open critical new markets for U.S. farmers and biofuel producers.”

Text of the legislation can be found here.

More like this: