GRANITE CITY — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s appearance in Pennsylvania, where he touted the merger between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel.

“Today, President Trump took a victory lap, claiming he single-handedly saved American steel – but he failed to mention Illinois, failed to mention Granite City Works, and failed to consult the hundreds of workers who built this industry as a bedrock of our community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“While the details of this ‘deal’ remain murky, any agreement struck between President Trump and Nippon is unenforceable unless steelworkers are at the table. The current collective bargaining agreement requires robust investment to keep Granite City competitive worldwide. Given that the current proposal fails to meet those standards, it simply cannot move forward.

“Granite City deserves more than broken promises and publicity stunts. I’m fighting to ensure that at least $500 million of the $14 billion deal is dedicated to upgrading Granite City Works with a modern granulation system and the infrastructure needed for workers to thrive. It's unfathomable that the initial proposal includes billions for new facilities, yet leaves behind the steelworkers at Granite City Works – men and women who have honorably served U.S. Steel since 1927.

“From my very first day in Congress, fighting for Granite City has remained at the top of my agenda. Let’s be clear: any deal that sidelines our community or neglects existing facilities is a nonstarter. It cannot – and will not – stand."

More like this: