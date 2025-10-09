WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) testified at a House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee hearing about the local impact of the Republican healthcare crisis. She warned that if Republicans allow the ACA’s Enhanced Premium Tax Credits to expire at the end of the year, families across the country will face steep premium increases.

Budzinski highlighted the story of two constituents whose premiums are projected to increase by more than $500, totaling around $810 per month. This means nearly $10,000 a year just for coverage, forcing tough decisions in their household finances.

“A middle class family in the 13th District shouldn’t be terrified of what a single medical emergency would do to them. In Laura and Rick’s words from Alton, ‘it would bankrupt us,’” Budzinski said. “Losing these tax credits would not only threaten their healthcare, it would also put at risk their financial stability, their retirement, and their daughter’s college aspirations. We cannot allow families like Laura’s to lose their healthcare and force them to choose between their retirement and their daughter’s education.”

Budzinski and her Democratic colleagues are demanding that any deal to fund the government includes the extension of these tax credits that make health insurance affordable for millions of Americans.

Budzinski’s full remarks, as prepared for delivery, are below:

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you to Leader Jeffries and to the Steering & Policy Committee Co-Chairs Barragán, Kelly, and Wasserman Schultz for hosting this Hearing on the Republican Healthcare Crisis.

Today, I want to share the story of two of my constituents from Alton, Illinois, who will be impacted if the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Enhanced Premium Tax Credits are allowed to expire.

Laura and Rick are a married couple in their early 40’s doing their best to make ends meet.

Laura is self-employed and cleans homes across the community. Her clients have come to develop trust with her over time, so she also helps with caregiving responsibilities. Rick is a carpenter who works long hours across the river in St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Together, they have three kids, two grown in their 20’s and their youngest, an 18-year-old in high school getting ready to start community college.

Over the past four years, Laura and Rick have relied on and enjoyed their ACA Marketplace coverage. They currently pay a premium of about $300 per month which allows them to access important medical screenings and lab work specific to their care needs.

Without the ACA Enhanced Premium Tax Credits, their premiums would jump up to more than $810 per month – an increase of more than $500 every month. Coverage for the year would cost nearly $10,000.

Laura told my office, and I quote: We’ve already started having painful conversations about what we’ll cut. We may have to stop saving for retirement, or pull from what little we’ve saved. We may have to give up the small family vacations we’re able to afford.

A middle class family like Rick and Laura shouldn’t be terrified of what a single medical emergency would do to them. In Laura’s words, “it would bankrupt us.”

Laura and Rick currently help pay for dual credit college courses for their 18 year old daughter who is a senior at Alton Community High School. However, they are very concerned they will not be able to help put their daughter through college if they are forced off of their health insurance.

Losing these tax credits would not only threaten their healthcare, it would also put at risk their financial stability, their retirement, and their daughter’s college aspirations.

We cannot allow families like Laura’s to lose their healthcare and force them to choose between their retirement and their daughter’s education.

We must extend the ACA tax credits in order to help everyday Americans like Laura and her family.

Thank you and I yield back.

More like this: