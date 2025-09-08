WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) issued the following statement after U.S. Steel management alerted Granite City Works that, by October, they will no longer be receiving slabs. This comes after the Nippon Steel deal to acquire U.S. Steel failed to include any assurances or investment for Granite City Works.

“Once again, President Trump has turned his back on America’s working men and women – and today, no community feels that betrayal more deeply than Granite City. Workers there have just been notified that, come October, no more slabs will be delivered to the mill, drastically impacting their operations.

“Back in 2018, President Trump came to Granite City to boast about the supposed revival of American steel manufacturing. Now, he’s sold U.S. Steel to a foreign company and has put the very jobs he claimed to be saving on the chopping block.

“Granite City Works deserved more than empty promises and photo ops. They deserved leadership that will fight to protect American workers, American industries, and the dignity of a fair day’s work. As more details come to light, I will continue working closely with the USW and fighting for the working men and women of Granite City Works impacted by this decision.

“This decision affects not only the workers at the mill, but the entire Granite City community. I will remain in close contact with state and local officials to provide support during this challenging time and work to ensure a stronger future for everyone who calls Granite City home.”

Budzinski was among the first to highlight the Nippon Deal’s shortcomings, including its failure to provide the necessary investment to sustain Granite City Works and its exclusion of workers from the negotiation process. In June, Budzinski held a press conference with Craig McKey, President of the USW Local 1899 and Jason Chism, USW Sub-District Director to address the implications of the deal between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel for the future of Granite City Works.

