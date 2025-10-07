SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that she is a cosponsor of the Feed Our Families Act, the Aviation Funding Stability Act, and the Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act to support families and federal workers during the government shutdown.

“Federal workers and families in my district shouldn’t be paying the price for Republicans’ refusal to make a deal to reopen the government and save healthcare,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “That’s why I’ve cosponsored legislation to help protect the services and programs that folks rely on during this shutdown, as well as ensure that federal contractors - like food service and janitorial workers - receive fair backpay to make up for their lost wages and benefits.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Feed Our Families Act would appropriate three months of funding into the SNAP reserve fund so that families do not lose access to nutrition benefits during the lapse of government funding.

The Aviation Funding Stability Act would allow the Federal Aviation Authority to draw from its Airports and Airways Trust Fund during the shutdown so that it is able to keep all of its programs and employees working.

The Fair Pay for Federal Contractors Act would ensure that federal contract workers, including low-wage food service, janitorial, and security service workers, receive fair backpay to make up for wages and benefits lost during the shutdown.

More like this: