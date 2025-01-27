Budzinski Seeks Answers for Veterans About Trump Hiring Freeze Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) joined her colleagues on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee (HVAC) in a letter to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Acting Secretary Todd Hunter requesting answers on how the VA is implementing President Trump’s Executive Order to freeze hiring across the executive branch. “President Trump signed this Executive Order without offering any solutions to the ongoing staffing shortages affecting the VA,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “If critical roles are waiting to be filled, and offers are rescinded, that’s deeply concerning. We can’t let service fall by the wayside or allow even one veteran to go waiting for answers on their health or benefits.” The VA reported more than 40,000 vacancies at the end of 2024, including in critical clinical roles like mental health providers and nurses. Thousands of Americans have already received notifications that VA has rescinded their job offers, despite many of these individuals having already committed financial resources to relocate, some even selling their homes. Now, they and veterans are being left in limbo. In the letter, Budzinski and her HVAC colleagues are seeking specific information and documentation related to how the hiring freeze is being carried out and information about how VA is mitigating the risk of harm to veterans. Article continues after sponsor message Co-signers: HVAC Ranking Member Mark Takano (CA-39)

Representative Kelly Morrison M.D. (MN-03) The full text of the letter is below: Dear Mr. Hunter: Immediately upon taking office on January 20, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order (EO) freezing all hiring across the executive branch, including at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Unsurprisingly, the Trump Administration reopened the same old playbook with regard to its plans to erode our civil institutions by attacking civil servants, but what is disappointing is that it was done without any regard for the harmful effects it would have on veterans and their access to care and benefits. At his confirmation hearing, Congressman Doug Collins did not have answers about how the federal hiring freeze ordered by President Trump will impact veterans receiving benefits and their healthcare at VA, so we write to you to request this information since you are charged with implementing these EOs. We have reviewed the EO authorizing the hiring freeze, along with your "Hiring Freeze Guidance" Memorandum to Under Secretaries, Assistant Secretaries, and Other Key Officials, dated January 21, 2025. However, we have numerous questions about the immediate and ongoing effects of these actions. We request VA provide answers to the following questions and ensure the Committee is fully briefed on implementation of this, and other EOs issued by President Trump on January 20, 2025: Please provide complete and unredacted copies of all guidance and memoranda issued to VA leadership and/or staff regarding the hiring freeze. Is VA subject to the hiring freeze ordered by President Trump on January 20, 2025? Does the hiring freeze apply to all positions at VA, including those in the Veterans Health Administration (clinical and non-clinical, including trainees), Veterans Benefits Administration, National Cemetery Administration, and the Board of Veterans Appeals? If not, which occupations are exempt? Will all current and future vacant positions determined to fall within the public safety exemption remain open on USAJOBS.gov until the position is filled, regardless of geographic location? Will hiring for vacant positions that are determined to fall within the public safety exemption require additional approvals and/or justification before the hiring process can begin? If so, whose approval is required? Will VA request further exemptions from the hiring freeze from the Office of Personnel Management? If so, what will be the nature of those exemption requests and for what occupation(s) will VA request exemption(s)? Please provide a comprehensive list of all job offers that have already been or will be rescinded due to the hiring freeze, including the date of rescission, job title, grade level and pay band, and location. Please specify how many of these job offers were made to candidates who are veterans or disabled veterans being hired under a hiring preference. How many job offers were rescinded for existing VA employees seeking new positions in the Department? How does VA interpret the edict in the President's EO stating, "Moreover, nothing in this memorandum shall adversely impact the provision of …. Veterans' benefits." Which VA functions are covered by this exemption, and which are not? Please provide any and all documentation to support this interpretation.