WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) voted to pass the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, legislation that delivers funding to communities confronting the devastating opioid overdose crisis.

Article continues after sponsor message

The bill includes two key priorities championed by Congresswoman Budzinski:

Authorizing robust funding for residential treatment programs for pregnant and postpartum mothers struggling with substance use disorders.

Reauthorizing funding for grants to improve trauma support services, which help provide school and campus-based mental health services to better serve students’ needs, which coincides with legislation she introduced last Congress.

“The devastating impact of opioids and fentanyl on communities nationwide, particularly in rural America, cannot be overstated. This bill represents a vital step forward by expanding programs that provide immediate assistance and long-term recovery support—programs proven to save lives,” said Budzinski. “The legislation also strengthens investments in priorities I’ve led in Congress, such as bolstering maternal health initiatives and improving mental health for young students. These efforts are essential to fostering stronger, healthier communities throughout Illinois and across the country.”

Last month, Budzinski led 31 of her colleagues in a letter to the House Appropriations Committee advocating for full funding of the Pregnant and Parenting Women’s (PPW) Residential Services Grant Program and State Pilot Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women. In June 2023, Budzinski introduced the bipartisan Trauma Support and Mental Health in Schools Reauthorization Act. The language in the SUPPORT Act closely mirrors Budzinski’s 2023 legislation, which aims to connect schools with proven services for trauma support and mental health services, improving access for students.

More like this: