WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that she will continue to serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for the 119th Congress. Budzinski served on both committees during her first term. This Congress, she will serve as the new Ranking Member of the Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the House Agriculture Committee and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs in a leadership position for my second term,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I plan to build on my previous work on these committees to uplift rural communities and ensure our nation’s veterans have access to their hard-earned benefits. With the new Congress underway, passing a bipartisan Farm Bill is top of my mind. I’m grateful to have a seat at the table to advocate for the policies that Illinois family farmers need in this critical legislation.”

The House Agriculture Committee is the authorizing committee for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), responsible for agriculture policy and issues related to forestry, nutrition and water conservation. In 2025, the House Agriculture Committee will be responsible for passing a package of legislation known as the Farm Bill that reauthorizes or creates important programs that impact our farming and food systems.

The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs is the authorizing committee for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The committee is responsible for recommending legislation related to veterans’ benefits. The Subcommittee on Technology Modernization specifically has oversight and investigative jurisdiction over the Department of Veterans Affairs’ major IT projects and technology modernization programs, such as the Electronic Health Record (EHR) modernization program and the Financial Management Business Transformation (FMBT). The Subcommittee also oversees cybersecurity, data privacy and management, and technology innovation at the VA.

More like this: