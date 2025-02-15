WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) re-introduced the bipartisan Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would extend the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) volatility waiver to enable the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends up to 15 percent.

“Higher blends of biofuels help folks save money at the gas pump, reduce our dependence on foreign oil, cut carbon emissions and support critical markets for Illinois family farmers,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m proud to represent one of our nation’s top corn-producing regions and to champion biofuels production on behalf of my constituents – including as a co-lead of the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. Producers and consumers need more certainty and I’m confident that this legislation can take us across the finish line to secure year-round E-15.”

Congresswoman Budzinski is leading the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act with Congressman Adrian Smith (NE-03), Congresswoman Angie Craig (MN-02), Congressman Dusty Johnson (SD-AL), Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) and Congresswoman Sharice Davids (KS-03). The legislation would allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10% and provide limited retroactive relief to small refiners. Despite this limited exemption, Budzinski remains committed to helping biodiesel producers grow their access to robust markets.

"I have been fighting to eliminate unnecessary, unscientific, and misguided barriers to E15 access since 2010. It is time to enact year-round E15 nationwide to provide relief at the pump and certainty for producers," said Rep. Smith. "I thank my House colleagues and Senator Fischer for their partnership on our tenacious bipartisan efforts to honor congressional intent in the RFS. From ethanol to biomass-based diesel to sustainable aviation fuel, the world depends on liquid fuels to meet consumer demand and move us forward. We have just scratched the surface of our production capacity, which is why it is so important to codify year-round E15 and ensure robust RFS volumes.”

"Homegrown biofuels are tools we have right now to address climate change, strengthen our nation’s energy infrastructure and lower costs for Americans at the gas pump,” said Rep. Craig. “This bill is the kind of commonsense legislation we need more of in Washington, and I’m proud to be a part of the bipartisan coalition fighting for year-round E15 in the House.”

"Unlocking American energy includes boosting production of American biofuels. Year-round availability of E15 will boost American-made fuel, lower gas prices, and improve our economy and environment," said Rep. Johnson. "I’m proud to continue to help lead this effort that will benefit producers and consumers."

"Temporary waivers allowing the sale of E15 in the summer are not a viable long-term solution for Iowa’s energy leadership,” said Rep. Miller-Meeks. “This legislation will allow for permanent, nationwide sales of E15 which will lower costs for Americans at the gas pump, reduce emissions, and put an end to fuel supply disruptions. And it supports Iowa and American farmers over Brazil. I urge the House and Senate to pass our bipartisan bill to unleash our domestic energy potential."

"I'm proud to help introduce this bipartisan bill that would enable permanent, nationwide sales of E15, helping families save at the gas pump while supporting our agricultural community and enhancing our nation's energy security. This is how Congress should function: both parties coming together to address the most pressing challenges facing everyday folks," said Rep. Davids.

As a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, Congresswoman Budzinski has established herself as a bipartisan leader in supporting biofuels production and family farmers across Central and Southern Illinois. She has previously introduced the Year-Round E15 Act, Next Generation Fuels Act, Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act and Fuels Parity Act to effectively support the future of homegrown biofuels.

Full text of the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act can be found here.

