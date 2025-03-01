WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Congressman Mike Carey (OH-15), Congresswoman Val Hoyle (OR-04), and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08) re-introduced the Leveraging and Energizing America’s Apprenticeship Programs (LEAP) Act, a bipartisan bill to expand workforce development opportunities by providing federal tax incentives to businesses that hire apprentices. Congresswoman Budzinski previously introduced the LEAP Act in 2023 as her first piece of legislation upon entering office. As part of this reintroduction, she is advocating for the bill to be included in the upcoming tax package.

“I am thrilled to reintroduce the LEAP Act with Congressman Mike Carey to create new opportunities for American workers by supporting apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “These training programs are a proven way to fill the job skills gap and get folks ready for careers in growing industries. By providing tax credits to small businesses, this bill will address the need for more qualified workers and cut educational costs for job-seekers — a win-win for employers and employees. As a proud member of the labor movement, I’ve made workforce development one of my top priorities in Congress and passing the LEAP Act is a critical part of that effort.”

“The LEAP Act will help develop apprenticeship programs in critical industries like construction, health care, technology, energy, and manufacturing throughout Columbus and all of Ohio,” said Congressman Mike Carey. “I am proud to introduce this legislation with Rep. Budzinski and believe it will lead to stronger apprenticeship programs and a higher skilled workforce across the country.”

“My educational pathway was through community college so I understand entering the workforce can look different for everybody,” said Congresswoman Hoyle. “Creating incentives and opportunities to expand access to certificated apprenticeship programs is one important way we will support a new generation of the workforce. I am proud to cosponsor the LEAP Act with Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, Congressman Mike Carey, and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.”

“I’m proud to join my colleagues from both parties as we leap into action to revamp and energize apprenticeship programs throughout Illinois and across the country,” said Congressman Krishnamoorthi. “To meet the challenges of the future, we need to strengthen our workforce and domestic industry capacities by expanding the opportunities available to Americans to develop in-demand skills. The bipartisan LEAP Act will prepare our workforce and economy for the challenges and opportunities ahead through expanding apprenticeship programs, reducing educational costs, and upskilling our workforce.”

The LEAP Act provides small businesses a $1,500 federal tax credit for each registered apprenticeship employee hired. The cost of the legislation is largely offset by barring the federal government from printing publications that are available online with an exception for seniors, Medicare recipients, and those in communities with limited internet access. In January, Budzinski submitted the LEAP Act as part of her testimony to the Ways & Means Committee as a top priority in Congress’ negotiation of a tax package this year.

“AED commends Congresswoman Budzinski and Congressman Carey for introducing the bipartisan LEAP Act. The skilled workforce shortage, particularly the need for equipment service technicians, is the greatest challenge facing equipment dealers. The LEAP Act will encourage companies to add more apprenticeships, which benefits employees by providing low-cost on the job training as well as employers seeking access to skilled workers. AED encourages support for this important legislation that will help narrow the skills gap that is impacting nearly every economic sector,” said Daniel B. Fisher, Senior Vice President of Government & External Affairs for the Associated Equipment Distributors.

“We applaud Rep. Budzinski and Rep. Carey for introducing the LEAP Act, a forward-thinking piece of legislation that strengthens our nation’s workforce by incentivizing businesses to invest in apprenticeship programs. At NECA, we know firsthand the value of skilled labor in the electrical contracting industry, and this bill’s tax credit initiative will empower employers to train the next generation of workers, ensuring a robust and capable workforce for years to come,” said Marco Giamberardino, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for the National Electrical Contractors Association.

“The National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) is grateful to Congresswoman Budzinski, Congressman Carey, and the original co-sponsors for reintroducing the LEAP Act, a vital step toward expanding apprenticeship opportunities nationwide. Our industry, like many others, faces a critical workforce shortage, with demand for skilled workers far outpacing supply. By providing essential incentives for apprenticeships, this legislation will help fill high-demand jobs, strengthen our energy infrastructure, and ensure homes, businesses, and data centers have the power they need,” said Wes Smith, President and CEO for the National Association of Electrical Distributors.

