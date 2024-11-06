SPRINGFIELD — Nikki Budzinski announced her reelection to Congress this morning, securing a significant victory in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. Budzinski's performance in the 2024 election showed improvement across all seven counties she represents, suggesting increased support compared to her initial election in 2022.

In her statement, Budzinski expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her by the voters of Central and Southern Illinois. “Two years ago, voters in Central and Southern Illinois placed their faith in me to go to Congress and work across the aisle to get things done for our communities," she said. "I’m so honored that my constituents have seen my record of results and given me the opportunity to keep fighting for them.”

Budzinski emphasized her commitment to addressing the needs of working families, lowering costs, and securing the southern border. She also highlighted her intention to defend democracy and protect fundamental rights and freedoms.

The election results reflect Budzinski's growing support and her ongoing efforts to engage with the diverse communities in her district.

