ALTON - In February, House Republicans passed a budget proposal that would force up to $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid and raise the federal deficit by more than $4 trillion to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy. Congresswoman Budzinski convened the roundtable as a platform for individuals, particularly Medicaid recipients and providers, to share how they would be impacted by these cuts.

“The proposed cuts to Medicaid by Congressional Republicans are unacceptable. To fund enormous tax breaks for billionaires, they are threatening to strip vital healthcare from 216,167 people in my district alone — this includes 90,675 children under 19 and 18,000 seniors over the age of 65,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Yesterday, I brought together Medicaid recipients and healthcare providers to put real faces to these cuts and remind President Trump and Congressional Republicans of the devastating impact their plan would have on millions of Americans. I will fight to protect this essential, lifesaving healthcare.”

“Any threat to Medicaid is a threat to freedom for people with disabilities. Roundtables like today should be happening in every corner of the country. We don’t discuss enough how Medicaid is the underpinning to people’s freedom to live, work, and contribute to their communities. We are grateful to Representative Budzinski for amplifying this critical topic,” said Kimberly Mercer-Schleider, Illinois Council on Developmental Disabilities Director.

“The impact of Medicaid cuts will be felt most by front line home care workers. We heard it in their stories yesterday. These workers are the essential workers who put their lives on the line during the pandemic. Congresswoman Budzinski listened to us and vowed she will fight to save Medicaid. We plan on helping her,” said George Hemberger, SEIU Member.

