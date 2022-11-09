EDWARDSVILLE - Democrat Nikki Budzinski won a key congressional race in the new Illinois 13th District, while Mary Murphy easily won in the 15th District, Republican Amy Elik won re-election to the Illinois House while Katie Stuart led Jennifer Korte in her race and Erica Conway Harriss defeated Kris Tharp in the Illinois senate race in the statewide mid-term elections held on Tuesday.

As of 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Budzinski was projected by the Chicago Tribune, MSNBC and other media outlets as the winner over Regan Deering for the newly formed 13th Congressional District, with 94 percent of precincts reporting. Budzinski led Deering 129,243, 54.7 percent of the vote, to Deering's 106,853, 45.3 percent of the vote. In the 15th District, incumbent Republican Mary Miller won election in the newly-drawn district, turning back Democratic challenger Paul Lange 188,056, which was 71.3 percent of the vote, to 75.618. or 28.7 percent.

In the state House of Representatives races, Elik won re-election in the 111th district with 19,823 votes, or 56.6 percent,, turning back Democratic candidate Joe Silkwood, who had 15,173 votes, which was 43.4 percent, with 100 percent of the vote counted.

Jay Hoffman was also the projected winner in the 113th district, garnering 20,223 votes, or 59.2 percent, to Republican challenger Ashley Huffacker, who had 13,920 votes, or 40.8 percent. In a race still too close to call at press time, in the 112th district, incumbent Katie Stuart led Republican candidate Jennifer Korte, with 20,200 votes, or 54 percent, to Korte's 17,232 votes, or 46 percent with 77 percent of all precincts reporting. In the 114th district, Republican Kevin Schmidt of the GOP led against Democratic incumbent LaToya Greenwood, with Schmidt garnering 17.076 votes, which was 60.5 percent, and Greenwood having 11,157 votes, or 39.5 percent, with 66 percent reporting.

In the Senate race, Conway Harriss led Tharp with 99 percent of the vote being reported in the 56th District. Conway Harriss had 36.505 votes, which is 51.3 percent and Tharp winning 34.685 votes, 48.7 percent. In the 57th District, incumbent Christopher Belt led his Republican opponent, Wavey Lester, with 30,588 votes, which translates to 56.1 percent, to Lester's 23,929 votes, 43.9 percent. The totals were based on 79 percent of the precincts reporting.

In the 55th district, incumbent Jason Plummer ran unopposed.

