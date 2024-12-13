WASHINGTON, DC — This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) celebrated key local and national priorities passed in the National Defense Authorization Act, including pay raises for service members, bringing military boot production back to America, funding to secure our telecommunications infrastructure and support for the iFAB Tech Hub at the University of Illinois. The legislation now heads to the United States Senate for consideration.

“Our service members risk their lives every day to keep us safe and defend our freedoms. This pay raise is both a well-deserved recognition of their sacrifice and a way to support our troops facing the rising cost of living,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I am also encouraged by the inclusion of funding for key priorities I have long advocated for, such as securing our telecommunications infrastructure, supporting the iFAB Tech Hub and bringing military boot manufacturing back to American soil - including in Belleville, IL. While this bill is not perfect, it represents an important step forward in addressing critical issues that impact our national security and our local community.”

Key local provisions in the bill include:

Bringing Manufacturing Back to America

The legislation also includes language requiring the Department of Defense to provide a briefing to Congress on the feasibility of changing regulations to ensure that boots worn by service members are entirely American-made. This provision stems from language from Budzinski’s BOOTS Act, which would address safety concerns for our military personnel while bringing military footwear manufacturing back home to the United States with American-sourced materials. The BOOTS Act would support domestic military footwear production at places like the Belleville Shoe Manufacturing Company.

Funding for Secure Telecommunications Infrastructure

The NDAA also includes funding for secure telecom infrastructure that Budzinski has long championed. In July, Budzinski introduced the Secure and Affordable Broadband Extension Act, which proposed dedicating $3.08 billion to remove and replace wireless internet equipment from Chinese Communist Party-associated corporations, like Huawei and ZTE, with secure infrastructure. This year’s NDAA answers that call, designating that funding level for this project.

Supporting Local Tech Hubs

Additionally, the legislation allocates $280 million to the Department of Commerce's Regional Tech Hubs Program, providing the necessary resources to fully implement all approved Tech Hubs. This marks a major win for the University of Illinois’ Illinois Fermentation and Agriculture Biomanufacturing Tech Hub, also known as iFAB, which will receive a portion of this funding as one of the awarded tech hubs.

