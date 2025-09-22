GRANITE CITY— On Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13)announced U.S. Steel will continue sending slabs to Granite City Works and will keep the plant operational following pressure from Budzinski, the United Steelworkers (USW), and the Granite City community.

In May, President Trump announced that Nippon Steel would acquire U.S. Steel; however, the deal failed to include any assurances or investment for the Granite City facility. Budzinski joined local USW leaders to demand greater transparency, commitments to the future of Granite City, and a seat at the table for steelworkers as Trump negotiated the acquisition. Following the acquisition, it was announced that Granite City Works would no longer be receiving slabs, significantly impacting operations at the site. However, USW and Rep. Budzinski pushed back, and U.S. Steel declared the decision would be reversed.

Article continues after sponsor message

“After the Nippon deal lacked the commitment of future investments to Granite City Works, we sounded the alarm. When news broke that no additional slabs would be sent to the mill, we stood up. Today, I am proud to say that our pressure worked,” said Congresswoman Budzinski.“United as union brothers and sisters, we sent countless letters, raised our voices, and stood up for Granite City’s future. For generations, the men and women in this community have made the steel that built our bridges, ships, and skyscrapers –the steel that built America. The fight continues and we will keep pushing for long term investment to ensure Granite City’s proud steel legacy can continue for generations to come.”

More like this: