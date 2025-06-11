WASHINGTON, DC — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) pressed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins during a House Agriculture Committee hearing where she raised serious concerns with President Trump’s budget proposal for USDA that suggests slashing funding for agriculture research, nutrition assistance, and conservation.

She cited the recent testimony of farmers to the House Agriculture Committee, in which they shared how conservation programs, which the President seeks to eliminate, have helped improve their livelihoods.

“The idea that we would take away opportunities to improve farmers’ livelihoods - and to completely eliminate Conservation Technical Assistance, which farmers have told this committee directly that they rely on - is ridiculous,” said Congresswoman Budzinski.

She also highlighted Secretary Rollins’ misguided decision to eliminate the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) and the Local Foods for Schools programs that connect farmers with food banks, schools, and small businesses. Congresswoman Budzinski described the impact of these cuts on Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana, Illinois, and Martinelli’s Deli in Champaign, Illinois.

“The rug was pulled out from under them when USDA cancelled LFPA contracts. Contracts which helped them to buy locally and feed our communities. Now, tariffs are driving up Martinelli’s other prices - and Sola Gratia lost purchasers,” said Congresswoman Budzinski.

Finally, Congresswoman Budzinski urged Secretary Rollins to work with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reinstate funding for the Soybean Innovation Lab at the University of Illinois, which was closed when the Trump administration shuttered USAID. The Soybean Innovation Lab conducts critical research that expands markets for Illinois growers.

