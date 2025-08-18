SPRINGFIELD — Yesterday, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) participated in a naturalization ceremony at the Illinois State Fair in which more than 400 individuals took the oath of allegiance to become U.S. citizens. Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL),and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) also spoke at the ceremony.

“It was a true honor to welcome these new citizens today,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Their path to this moment was no small feat. It required dedication, resilience, sacrifice, and courage. But with citizenship comes a powerful voice in our communities, schools, workplaces, and in our democracy. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever that we come together to support our immigrant communities—not just here in Illinois, but across the nation.”

“We are a nation of immigrants, and I proudly display my mother’s naturalization certificate on my desk in the Capitol as a reminder of the pursuit of the American Dream,” said Senator Durbin. “I was honored to welcome 400 new citizens today. Now more than ever, we must remember that the health of our democracy, the strength of our economy, and the vitality of our communities all depend on the contributions of immigrants. Immigrants are truly what make America great.”

“As the proud daughter of an immigrant mother, I know that even though we may come from different countries, we may say different prayers and have different skin tones—we’re here as Americans because we love this nation, and our differences make us stronger,” said Senator Duckworth. “Despite what some folks suggest, you can’t measure the strength of this nation by the size of our defense budget or the height of our border walls. The true strength of America lies in our values—that the impossible can happen to any one of us if we work hard, no matter where you come from—you can rise, rise, rise. Congratulations and thank you for making America more American.”

