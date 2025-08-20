SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that her office was selected as the winner for “Excellence in Congressional Management” by the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF). Each year, CMF chooses just one Republican and one Democratic office between both the House and Senate for this special recognition. The office of Rep. Budzinski was the only office of a Democratic woman selected for the honor.

This prestigious award highlights a congressional office that has demonstrated exceptional management skills in creating a supportive, motivated, and high-performing workplace. The winning office sets the standard for leadership, best management and organizational practices, professional staff development, open communication, and collaboration, ensuring a positive experience for staff while achieving the office’s goals.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This award is a reflection of the incredible work my staff does every single day—not only mentoring one another and finding innovative ways to deliver the best results for our communities but also pushing themselves to grow both as individuals and as a team,” said Budzinski. “Because of their hard work, we’ve been able to accomplish so much for Illinois’ 13th District – and we’re just getting started.”

“This award recognizes the importance of strong leadership and effective management in congressional offices. Rep. Nikki Budzinski’s commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative workplace sets a meaningful example for professional growth and teamwork in Congress and in turn, helps her serve her constituents with greater impact,” said CMF CEO, Jen Daulby.

The Congressional Management Foundation is the premier bipartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the First Branch of government and has served the Capitol Hill community for nearly 50 years.

Details on winners of the CMF Democracy Awards can be found HERE.

More like this: