SAVOY - On Tuesday, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) met with air traffic controllers at the University of Illinois Willard Airport to hear how they are being impacted by the government shutdown. While air traffic are seldom furloughed during a shutdown because of their essential role, they are not paid.

“My visit with air traffic controllers at Willard Airport underscored exactly why we must work to reopen the government as quickly as possible,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The workers I spoke with shared deep concerns about their ability to pay their bills and the strain caused by staffing shortages resulting from this shutdown. On top of that, the public safety risks that come with an understaffed and under-supported air traffic control system demand we act quickly. For the sake of our air traffic controllers and the traveling public, I urge my Republican colleagues to come to the table and reach a deal to end this crisis.”

The shutdown has exacerbated existing staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and asking workers to do a high-stress, high-demand job without pay only compounds this issue. Staffing issues have resulted in growing flight delays at airports across the country.

