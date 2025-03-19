SPRINGFIELD – This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Congressman Frank Mrvan (IN-01), and Congressman Chris Deluzio (PA-17) led a letter to President Trumpexpressing willingness to work with him to invest in domestic manufacturing and American steelmaking. The members expressed support for tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to counter the influence of bad actors in the global market, incentivize the use of American-made materials and promote fair trade, but highlighted concerns with implementing tariffs on close trading partners like Canada.

The members write, “Section 232 tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, like those you announced on February 10, can help counter the influence of bad actors in the global market, like China, India, and Mexico. The use of this important policy tool can also incentivize the use of American-made materials and promote fair trade. While your administration should be applauded for wanting to pursue policies to protect domestic steelmaking, it is confusing that the United States would target one of our closest trade partners, Canada, with whom we have balanced trade in manufactured goods and with whom trade boosts economic growth on both sides of our northern border. United States-Canada trade stands in sharp contrast to, say, United States trade with China.”

The letter is also signed by Congresswoman Val Hoyle (OR-04), Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-06), Congresswoman Betty McCollum (MN-04), Congressman Shri Thanedar (MI-13), and Congressman Ro Khanna (CA-17).

The full text of the letter is HERE and below:

