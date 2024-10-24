EAST ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) convened the first meeting of her Women Veterans Advisory Council at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s East St. Louis Center. In attendance were Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs’ Subcommittee on Health, and local women veterans and stakeholders from across Central and Southern Illinois who will provide guidance and recommendations to help shape Congresswoman Budzinski’s priorities in Congress.

“Women veterans face unique challenges, both during their service and as they transition out of active duty,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m excited to officially launch my Women Veterans Advisory Council to give women veterans a seat at the table and to inform my work on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. I’m so grateful to the local leaders who’ve agreed to offer their invaluable perspectives as part of the council, and I was honored to have Congresswoman Brownley here in Illinois to help us kick it off. We had a great discussion today on a diverse range of topics important to women veterans, including rural healthcare, transitional services and military sexual trauma, and I look forward to many more conversations to come.”

Prior to the Women Veterans Advisory Council meeting, Congresswoman Budzinski and Congresswoman Brownley visited the Metro East Vet Center in Swansea and Chestnut Health Systems in Belleville to learn about the services they provide to veterans in the Metro East.

“Women veterans are the fastest growing and most diverse demographic of our nation’s veteran population. I applaud Congresswoman Budzinski’s leadership in convening this Women Veterans Advisory Council, and I am so proud to take part in the inaugural meeting to hear firsthand from women veterans about the challenges they face and the opportunities to improve more equitable access to benefits and care,” said Congresswoman Julia Brownley, Ranking Member of the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health and founder of the Women Veterans Task Force. “Roundtables like this play a critical role in advising us as we craft legislation and policies that will ultimately best serve women veterans across the country. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to the women who have served in uniform, and I am proud to be working alongside Congresswoman Budzinski to ensure our women veterans are not only heard but receive the high-quality care and services they have earned and deserve.”

As a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and its Subcommittee on Health, Congresswoman Budzinski has been a strong advocate for veterans throughout her first term in Congress. Last year, she launched her Veterans Advisory Council to inform her work on the committee and give local veterans a seat at the table. Furthermore, Congresswoman Budzinski has led a number of bills to improve services for veterans:

The bipartisan Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act would make it easier for veterans to access their earned benefits by requiring the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to eliminate overcomplicated language from written communications with veterans. The legislation passed the House in September 2024.

The Improving Veterans Experience Actwould codify the Veterans Experience Office (VEO) within the VA. The VEO gathers feedback directly from veterans, their families and caregivers on their experience with VA services and has been crucial to improving veterans trust in VA outpatient care, enhancing the VA Health and Benefits Mobile App and expanding outreach to women veterans. Congresswoman Budzinski coleads the legislation with Congresswoman Brownley.

The Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Actwould improve training for VA employees who process and decide military sexual trauma claims and help to reduce red tape for survivors who file for disability benefits.

