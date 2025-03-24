SPRINGFIELD - Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced the start of the 2025 Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from congressional districts across the country.

“I always love seeing the artistic talent and creativity of students in Central and Southern Illinois and I’m excited to launch the Congressional Art Competition for 2025,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “This contest gives high school students across the country the chance to display their work on the national stage, with the goal of recognizing and encouraging young artists. Last year, I was so impressed by the incredible artwork that came from students in the 13th district – and I can’t wait to see what they have in store this year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Congressional Art Competition, first held in 1982, is a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. One winning piece of artwork from each House district will be selected for display in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

Any high school student from Illinois’ 13th Congressional District is eligible to submit their original artwork for consideration. To enter, students must submit a digital form through Congresswoman Budzinski’s website, and drop off their artwork at any of Congresswoman Budzinski’s Illinois offices – located in Collinsville, Champaign, Decatur and Springfield. Submissions are due by Friday, April 11th. Once all entries have been submitted, Congresswoman Budzinski will assemble a local judging panel to assess the artwork and select a winner.

2024 Congressional Art Competition

Nicholas Reed, a student from Springfield High School, was selected as the winner for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition with his piece titled “Don’t Bug Me!” Second place was awarded to “Eagle’s Favorite Time” by Nahee Jung from Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville.

More like this: