SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers to introduce the Local Farmers Feeding Our Communities Act to boost the purchasing and distribution of local food. By restoring the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) and Local Food for Schools (LFS) programs recently cancelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), this legislation will help build stronger connections between local producers and community food programs, expanding markets, and improving access to healthy food for those in need.

“I’m proud to join this bipartisan bill to support our Illinois family farmers and help my constituents access nutritious, locally-grown food,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “In Central and Southern Illinois, the Local Food Purchase Assistance and Local Food for Schools programs have been a win-win-win for growers and producers, food banks, and schools. It was a major setback when these initiatives were abruptly cancelled. The Local Farmers Feeding Our Communities Act would restore these successful programs that are a proven way to fight hunger, strengthen the food supply chain, and bolster the local agricultural economy.”

LFPA and LFS allow states, through USDA, to establish cooperative agreements connecting local farmers and producers with local food distribution organizations like food banks and schools. These initiatives were abruptly ended by the Trump administration in March.

The Local Farmers Feeding Our Communities Act would reestablish LFPA and LFS, restoring critical support for Illinois farmers, food banks, and schools. The bill also sets aside a portion of these funds to purchase food specifically from small, mid-size, beginning, and veteran farmers.

