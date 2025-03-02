WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in reintroducing the Farm to Fly Act to create new, robust markets for American agricultural products and to strengthen domestic energy resources.

The bill would foster the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) within existing U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs, allowing for greater collaboration, and ensuring USDA’s SAF definitions reflect eligibility for American agricultural crops.

“By utilizing sustainable aviation fuel, we can cut harmful emissions, support family farmers and reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m proud to join Congressman Max Miller and colleagues on both sides of the aisle on the Farm to Fly Act — legislation that will allow homegrown biofuels to power our aviation sector while supporting growth in rural economies. With this bill we can empower the USDA to drive a sustainable future for our aviation industry.”

The Farm to Fly Act is led by Congressman Max Miller (OH-07) and additional original cosponsors include Congressman Mike Flood (NE-01), Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01), Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24), Congressman Tracey Mann (KS-01), Congressman Mike Bost (IL-12), Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02), Congressman Randy Feenstra (IA-04), Congressman Dusty Johnson (SD-AL), Congressman Mark Alford (MO-04), Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17), Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01), and Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach (MN-07).

“The Farm to Fly Act will provide access to new markets for our nation’s farmers, drive rural economic development, and strengthen our domestic energy resources,” said Congressman Miller. “I’m grateful for the close collaboration between my colleagues, Ohio and American agricultural producers, and the aviation industry. I look forward to seeing this through to lift American farmers to new heights and strengthen our nation’s energy supply.”

“Expanding opportunities for biofuels will not only help family farmers across the country but will also help connect more American businesses with homegrown clean energy,” said Congressman Flood. “Making the eligibility criteria for Sustainable Aviation Fuels at the U.S. Department of Agriculture clearer is a great step forward on this journey. Thank you to Congressman Miller for your leadership on the Farm to Fly Act, and I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move this commonsense legislation quickly.”

“Sustainable Aviation Fuel continues to be a promising market for our ag producers and brings greater opportunity for U.S. farmers to partner with the aviation sector,”said Congressman Finstad. “I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan legislation, which develops new markets for Minnesota farmers, opens the door to future opportunities for rural economic development, and strengthens American energy independence with fuel grown right here at home.”

“This bill will make SAF production eligible for existing biofuels programs at USDA, providing a burgeoning market for Nebraska's producers during this time of economic uncertainty in the agricultural industry,” said Congressman Bacon. “I look forward to working with Rep. Miller to make this bill a reality.”

“Homegrown biofuels are critical to American energy independence and sustainable aviation fuel is vital to the future of air travel. By converting agricultural biomass into airplane fuel, Iowa farmers and producers will benefit from new markets, and we can use domestic energy – instead of foreign oil – to power our planes,” said Congressman Feenstra. “I’m glad to work with my Ways and Means colleague, Rep. Max Miller, to introduce the Farm to Fly Act to include SAF in USDA bio-energy programs and promote the use of SAF for airline fuel. Representing the top biofuel-producing district in the nation, our farmers and producers will play a pivotal role in the future of air travel powered by homegrown American fuels.”

Support for Farm to Fly from Industry:

“Sustainable aviation fuel is rooted in America’s agricultural sector. The Farm to Fly Act expands opportunities for U.S. farmers and strengthens USDA’s role in SAF development—enhancing our energy dominance, driving rural economic growth, and reinforcing American innovation in fuel production. We commend Representatives Miller, Flood, Finstad, Budzinski, Tenney, Mann, Bost, Bacon, Feenstra, D. Johnson, Alford, Sorensen, Miller-Meeks, and Fischbach for their commitment to advancing policies that support SAF and the agricultural communities that make it possible,” said Alison Graab, Executive Director of the SAF Coalition.

“The Farm to Fly Act is a win-win-win: The bill supports America’s farmers, bolsters energy independence, and incentivizes production of SAF for the aviation sector. Congressman Miller continues to be a strong advocate in this space, and we appreciate his foresight, commitment, and leadership. We are encouraged by the additional bipartisan support of Reps. Flood, Finstad, Budzinski, Tenney, Mann, Bost, Bacon and Feenstra and others,” said a representative from Airlines for America.

“The Farm to Fly Act is a game-changer for American agriculture, creating new economic opportunities while strengthening our nation’s energy security. By recognizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel as an eligible resource under USDA bio-energy programs, this legislation will empower farmers, ethanol producers, and rural communities to lead in the next generation of clean energy solutions,” said Tom Buis, CEO of the American Carbon Alliance.

“Gevo is thrilled to see the reintroduction of the Farm to Fly Act, a positive step forward for economic opportunity, agriculture, and securing American energy independence. This legislation will be critical to helping diversify domestic fuel production while creating new opportunities for our nation’s farmers and rural communities. We’d like to extend a special thanks to the bill’s House sponsor Representative Max Miller (R-OH) for his continued support of American farmers and the domestic SAF industry,” said Lindsay Fitzgerald,VP of Corporate Affairsfor Gevo.

“The Renewable Fuels Association thanks Rep. Miller, as well as cosponsors Reps. Flood, Finstad, Budzinski, Tenney, Mann, Bost, Bacon, Feenstra, D. Johnson, Alford, Sorensen, Miller-Meeks and Fischbach for the reintroduction of the Farm to Fly Act. RFA supports this important legislation, which would bring clarity and stability to the future of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) made from U.S. crops. By affirming SAF’s inclusion in USDA programs and ensuring the best science is used, this bill empowers domestic agriculture to participate in the emerging SAF market,” said Geoff Cooper, President and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association.

The bipartisan Farm to Fly Act would:

Clarify eligibility for Sustainable Aviation Fuels within current U.S. Department of Agriculture Bio-Energy Programs expanding markets for American agricultural crops through aviation bioenergy.

Provide for greater collaboration for aviation biofuels throughout U.S. Department of Agriculture agency mission areas, increasing private sector partnerships.

Affirm a common definition of SAF for USDA purposes, as widely supported by industry and congressional leaders to enable U.S. crops to contribute to aviation renewable fuels most effectively.

