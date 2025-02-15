WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman David Joyce (OH-14) introduced the bipartisan Presidential Legacy Act. As it currently stands in federal statute, the holiday commonly referred to as "Presidents' Day" is officially recognized as "Washington's Birthday," despite the fact that four presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, were born in February. This bill would change the holiday’s name in statute from “Washington’s Birthday” to “Presidents’ Day” to better honor the Office of the President and each of the presidents who have led our great nation.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In Central and Southern Illinois, we are proud to call ourselves the Land of Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln is an American icon and his legacy as a champion for freedom, equality and democracy is an inspiration to us all,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “When a constituent wrote to our office and indicated that Presidents’ Day is not recognized in federal statute, I agreed that it was time to take action to better honor the legacy of President Lincoln. My hope is that the Presidential Legacy Act will allow us to honor President Lincoln, President Washington and every American president for their contributions to build a stronger union.”

“Ohio has an incredibly proud history of producing many of our nation’s great leaders and presidents,” said Congressman Joyce. “As Americans across the country already celebrate Presidents’ Day every year, this bill will make it official. A holiday dedicated to honoring the Office of the President and the collective contributions of everyone who has served in that role is critical to advancing our shared American values of public service, leadership, and democracy. No one did more to establish and ensure a bright future for the United States than George Washington, but I hope that by emphasizing the importance of the institution itself and the many ways that different presidents have influenced the country, our younger generations will be inspired to learn more about our shared history and engage in leadership roles in their own communities.”

“Lincoln Presidential Foundation welcomes efforts that encourage all Americans to reflect not only on George Washington and Abraham Lincoln but on the broader history of the American presidency and its role in shaping our democracy,” said Erin Carlson Mast, President and CEO of the Lincoln Presidential Foundation.

More like this: