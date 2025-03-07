WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01), Congressman Don Davis (NC-01), and Congressman Dave Taylor (OH-02) introduced the bipartisan Rural Wellness Act to expand access to quality health care in rural communities by providing competitive grants for telemedicine projects, with an emphasis on projects focused on substance use disorder treatment.

“No one should have to travel hours just to visit the doctor, and telemedicine is an efficient way to reduce the barriers to care so often faced by rural communities,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m proud to be working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to introduce legislation to expand access to this technology while prioritizing care for mental and behavioral health, as these challenges impact countless folks across the country – no matter where you live. I’ll always fight to ensure that rural residents can receive the high-quality, accessible care they deserve.”

“Access to telehealth in rural communities has been life-changing for those who would otherwise have a difficult time traveling long distances to the nearest medical facility,” said Congressman Finstad. “I joined Congresswoman Budzinski in reintroducing the Rural Wellness Act to ensure residents of southern Minnesota have access to timely, high-quality healthcare through expanded telemedicine services.”

"Community mental health services in rural America must be more accessible and available, as they are in other areas of the country," said Congressman Davis. "The Rural Wellness Act prioritizes behavioral and mental health services for rural communities and ensures we are not leaving behind those who need and seek help."

“There is a devastatingly high rate of mental health challenges and substance abuse in our Nation, and living in a rural area shouldn’t be a barrier to accessing critical health care services,” said Congressman Taylor. “I am proud to help lead the reintroduction of the Rural Wellness Act with Congresswoman Budzinski to increase rural Americans’ access to behavioral telehealth and substance abuse treatment.”

The Rural Wellness Act would reauthorize USDA Rural Development's Distance Learning and Telemedicine Program through Fiscal Year (FY) 2029, including a 17 percent set-aside for telemedicine projects that provide substance use disorder treatment. Moreover, this legislation would improve the program by including language prioritizing behavioral and mental health treatment services.

Eligible areas include communities with populations of 20,000 or fewer, and funds may be used for telemedicine equipment, broadband facilities, and technology. Awards range from $50,000 to $1 million with a minimum 15 percent match requirement.

“The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) applauds Representatives Budzinski, Finstad, Davis, and Taylor for their introduction of the Rural Wellness Act. This bill would prioritize grant applications that address behavioral and mental health in critical Rural Development programs and help to ensure that rural communities have adequate access to local, much needed behavioral health services. We look forward to continuing to work with Congress to address the behavioral health shortage in rural areas,” said Alan Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rural Health Association.

The Rural Wellness Act is also endorsed by the National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors (NACBHDD) and the National Association for Rural Mental Health (NARMH).

