WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) re-introduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for veterans to access the benefits they’ve earned. The Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to eliminate overcomplicated language from written communications with veterans. Budzinski introduced the legislation with Congressman Tom Barrett (MI-07) and Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost (IL-12). Budzinski introduced this legislation last Congress and it successfully passed out of the House. However, it did not receive a vote in the Senate.

“Every day, my office hears from veterans who are struggling to access the benefits they’ve earned due to confusing processes and complicated paperwork,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m proud to be working with my new colleague, Congressman Barrett, to streamline the VA’s communication with our veterans and eliminate unnecessary legal jargon. This bipartisan effort will ensure clearer and more direct communication, so we can make it easier for veterans to access the critical services they deserve.”

“The men and women who served in our military deserve a claims process that’s simple, clear, and accessible, not confusing and stressful,” said Congressman Barrett. “As a veteran myself, I know firsthand the confusion and stress that comes with applying for benefits. That’s why I’m proud the first bill I am introducing in Congress will help us take the first step towards ensuring veterans receive the support they deserve. I am grateful for Chairman Bost and Congresswoman Budzinski’s support and look forward to our committee leading on this important effort.”

“One of the most critical steps a veteran takes after serving our country is filing a disability compensation claim to receive the benefits they may be eligible for from the VA. However, we’ve heard too often that navigating this process can be stressful and confusing,” said Chairman Bost. “I’m proud to see my colleague, U.S. Army veteran and Technology Modernization Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Barrett introduce the Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act, to ensure the VA’s notice letters for disability claims are clear and free from difficult legal jargon that we know can lead to unnecessary anxiety for veterans and their survivors.”

Veterans and their families often struggle with the complexity of correspondence, often called Notice Letters, from the VA regarding benefits decisions, including those related to education, healthcare, and other services. The complexity of these correspondence can be confusing, which can be frustrating for veterans and increase stress levels. The Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act would require the VA to contract with a nonpartisan, federally-funded research entity to study and provide recommendations for simplifying VA notice letters. The goal is to make these letters shorter, easier to understand, and more comprehensive so veterans have the information they need to make informed decisions about their claims.

Full text of the bill can be found here.

