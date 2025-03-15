SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) introduced the bipartisan Protect Postal Performance Act to prevent the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) from downsizing facilities in underserved areas, provide more oversight over modifications to delivery schedules, and increase public transparency on proposed changes. The legislation is co-led by Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (WY-AL), Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02), Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01) and Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01).

“My constituents in Central and Southern Illinois are already facing delays in service and the Postmaster General’s plans to downsize USPS would only worsen the situation—leading to more missed paychecks, late bills, and even delays in essential medications,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I was proud to bring forward bipartisan legislation to push back on this misguided effort that could further impact poor delivery rates for rural Americans. This bill not only seeks to prevent further deterioration in service but also ensures more transparency in USPS reforms while safeguarding local postal jobs."

“Concerns about the Delivering for America’s potential impact on consumers are consistently raised by stakeholders across the board, including the Postal Regulatory Commission in its Advisory Opinion. The Protect Postal Performance Act goes a long way to preserve rural communities' access to reliable mail service. This bill rightfully places additional safeguards on USPS for changes that seek to restructure its rural processing and delivery network, ensures transparency in decision-making, and expands opportunities for public engagement. I'm proud to work with Congresswoman Budzinski in a bipartisan manner to continue this fight,” said Congresswoman Hageman.

“For years, Postal Service leadership has made explicit choices to lengthen delivery times, abruptly close rural post offices, and ignore inquiries from concerned citizens and lawmakers. Congress must act to hold the agency accountable,” said Congressman Golden. “Our bill is a collection of simple, realistic reforms to make future decision making more transparent and ensure the Postal Service no longer neglects rural America. I’m proud to help lead this important mission with Congresswoman Budzinski and Maine’s dedicated postal employees.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“For those in Michigan’s First District and other rural areas, timely mail service is essential. Whether it’s for bills, medications, or other vital resources, their mail service must function properly and efficiently. They deserve a system that works, not one plagued by unnecessary delays due to poor decision-making. The Protect Postal Performance Act aims to put the needs of rural America ahead of the ill-conceived plans of bureaucrats. I’m proud to lead this with Congresswoman Budzinski to ensure accountability and transparency in the postal service,” said Congressman Bergman.

“New Hampshire seniors, families, and businesses rely on the U.S. Postal Service for their medications, mail, and packages. USPS must take actions that will improve service - not make it worse,” said Congressman Pappas. “By preventing harmful facility downsizing and strengthening on-time deliveries, this bipartisan legislation would safeguard mail service for communities across New Hampshire. I’ll continue to support efforts that strengthen transparency, protect our postal workers, and improve mail service.”

The Protect Postal Performance Act is endorsed by the United Postmasters and Managers of America (UPMA).

“UPMA is grateful for the bipartisan efforts of Rep. Budzinski, Rep. Hageman, Rep. Golden, Rep. Bergman and Rep. Pappas in Congress to protect the workers of the postal service from service cuts that would negatively impact the quality of mail delivery received by the American people. The Protecting Postal Performance Act will help ensure evidence, data, and sound management practices lead the USPS’s strategy going forward and will ensure that any changes to retail and postal facilities in the future are fully vetted. Sound financial management of the Postal Service means a sustainable postal service – and UPMA will be a partner in ensuring that the organization follows the data to be the best service provider to the American people,” said Tony Leonardi, National President United Postmasters and Managers of America.



The full text of the legislation can be found here.

Congresswoman Budzinski has been a staunch advocate of improved mail service, while opposing efforts toward privatization and proposals that would reduce service reliability and speed for rural communities. On March 10, Congresswoman Budzinski led 159 members of Congress in a letter to President Trump expressing concern over his proposal to fire the USPS Board of Governors and merge the Postal Service into the Department of Commerce. Earlier this month, Budzinski testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government about the danger of USPS privatization. To watch her testimony, click HERE.

More like this: