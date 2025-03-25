WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13), Congresswoman Young Kim (CA-40), Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) and Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) introduced the Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act. This bipartisan legislation would improve training for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) employees who process and decide military sexual trauma (MST) claims and help to reduce red tape for MST survivors who file for disability benefits.

“Too many of our nation’s service members come home with invisible wounds. We can’t allow our disability claims process to deepen them,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m proud to introduce bipartisan legislation to ensure that the VA claims process does not retraumatize survivors of military sexual trauma. Together, we can reduce red tape and enact long-overdue reform to better support our veterans.”

“Veterans filing MST claims already face unthinkable trauma. The VA’s process shouldn’t cause more pain,” said Congresswoman Kim. “The bipartisan Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act aims to provide much-needed updates to training for CDCEs conducting examinations and certainty for veterans filing MST claims that they are valued and will receive the care they deserve. I will always have the backs of our veterans who had ours against global threats.”

“Ensuring that veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma receive the support and respect they deserve is not just important — it’s our duty. This bill strengthens training for VA staff, making the claims process more effective. No survivor should face unnecessary barriers or re-traumatization when seeking the benefits they've earned,” said Congresswoman Houlahan.

“One sexual assault in the military is one too many and can leave behind a wake of trauma, anxiety, and depression. As Wing Commander at Ramstein, I established the best sexual assault prevention program in the Air Force because I recognize the importance of protecting our service members from such violence,” said Congressman Bacon. “The Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Claims Act aims to support those service members who do tragically experience sexual assault by easing the burden of navigating the complex processes involved in accessing essential care.”

Currently, contracted disability compensation examiners (CDCEs) are only required to complete an outdated online sensitivity training before handling MST claims. As a result, the process of filing a disability benefits claim can be retraumatizing for veterans who experienced sexual trauma during their military service. The Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act would address these issues by:

Requiring the VA Secretary to create a plan to improve training for CDCEs who examine veterans dealing with MST claims;

Ensures annual training for all employees of the Veterans Benefits Administration;

Improving quality assurance of CDCEs so veterans who experienced MST are not retraumatized during the medical disability examination process; and

Requiring the VA to automatically obtain all service and personnel medical records for PTSD-based claims filed for in-service personal assault.

The full text of the legislation can be found here.

