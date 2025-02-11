WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman David Kustoff (TN-08) introduced the bipartisan Rural America Health Corps Act. This bill will establish a student loan repayment demonstration program for eligible providers who agree to work for five years in a rural area with a shortage of primary, dental, or mental healthcare providers.

Specifically, this bill directs the Department of Health and Human Services to pay one-fifth of the principal and interest on a provider's qualifying loans, totaling no more than $200,000.

“Every American deserves access to high-quality health care — no matter where they live. But, a shortage of healthcare professionals in rural communities continues to impact folks in Central and Southern Illinois,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m proud to introduce the Rural America Health Corps Act to address this issue. This bipartisan legislation will help rural communities recruit and retain health professionals, a crucial step to improve access to care in underserved rural communities.”

"Rural communities in West Tennessee and across the nation are facing increasing healthcare shortages," said Congressman Kustoff. "The Rural America Health Corps Act will help alleviate this crisis by incentivizing doctors, dentists, nurses, and other healthcare providers to plant roots in rural communities. All Americans should have access to the care they need, and I urge my colleagues to support this important legislation."

