WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Abe Hamadeh (AZ-08) reintroduced the bipartisan Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act to help veterans pursue degrees in science, health care and technology. The legislation would modify the requirements of the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship to make the program accessible to more veterans.

“I have heard from veterans across my district about the financial obstacles they’ve faced since leaving active duty service. Reforming the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship program will give more veterans the opportunity to advance their skills and fill high-demand roles,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m proud to introduce this legislation with Congressman Hamadeh, who I work with on the House Veterans Affairs Committee. Together, we hope to make it easier for our nation’s heroes to pursue careers in good-paying fields like health care, engineering and computer science.”

"I am proud to co-lead this effort to make the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship program more responsive to Veterans' needs. Given the need for more STEM professionals in our workforce, there is no reason to require applicants to exhaust their Post 9-11/GI Bill benefits before they can apply. This bill, which passed on a unanimous bipartisan vote in the last Congress, also lifts the requirement that Veterans must be within 6 months of exhausting their benefits before they are able to apply. As a Veteran, I know how important opportunities like those provided in this program are to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our great and grateful nation,” said Congressman Hamadeh.

The Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship provides an additional nine months of the Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit to beneficiaries pursuing programs in science and technology. Training in a STEM field typically requires more credit hours than other fields, making the cost of education higher. This scholarship provides support for this additional training, helping student veterans graduate with minimal debt and jump start their career in a STEM field. Over the past 3 years, 3,500 veterans have used the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship to continue pursuing their degrees after exhausting their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits. The majority of these veterans were pursuing degrees in computer sciences, health professions, or engineering. The Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act would reform this scholarship by changing the minimum number of credit hours required to apply from 60 to 45 and removing the requirement that applicants must have exhausted their Post–9/11 GI Bill Benefits or will run out of their benefits within six months.

The Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act is endorsed by the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Student Veterans of America (SVA), and AMVETS.

“DAV is proud to support the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act, a bipartisan solution that empowers veterans with the educational resources they need to obtain STEM degrees. We thank Reps. Budzinski and Hamadeh for their leadership and re-introducing this essential legislation that reduces unnecessary barriers for veterans to access their education benefits so they can reach their full potential,” said Joy Ilem, National Legislative Director of DAV.

“The Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship plays a vital role in extending education benefits for student veterans pursuing STEM degrees, which often require more than the 36 months covered by the Post-9/11 GI Bill. However, enrollment in the scholarship has been unexpectedly low, highlighting potential barriers to access,” said Tammy Barlet, Vice President of Government Affairs for SVA. “The Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act addresses these challenges by expanding eligibility to student veterans who have made significant progress in STEM programs and prioritizing those who have nearly exhausted their benefits. SVA applauds Representative Budzinski and Hamadeh for their leadership in advancing this important legislation to ensure more student veterans can fulfill these high-demand jobs.”

“AMVETS proudly stands behind the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship Opportunity Act, which strengthens the original purpose of the Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship. At AMVETS, we are committed to ensuring veterans have full access to educational opportunities and that they receive the support they need to successfully complete their programs,” said Joe Chenelly National Executive Director of AMVETS.

The full text of the legislation can be found here.

