WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Abe Hamadeh (AZ-08) introduced the bipartisan Health Professionals Scholarship Program Improvement Act. This legislation would address staffing shortages at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) by streamlining the pathway for participants in VA’s Health Professionals Scholarship Program (HPSP) to begin in full-time roles at VHA.

"VA’s Health Professionals Scholarship Program supports students pursuing healthcare careers while connecting VA with talented staff, but there is room for improvement. As HPSP participants graduate – eager to begin careers at VA – they often face delays in receiving a contract. With the Veterans Health Administration already experiencing staffing shortages, we need solutions to address this inefficiency,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The bipartisan Health Professionals Scholarship Program Improvement Act would streamline the path for HPSP participants to start working full-time and make it easier for veterans to get the care they need.”

“As a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, I have had the opportunity to discuss the needs of our Veterans’ from some of the nation’s top experts. This has allowed me to carefully craft legislation that targets areas of immediate and long-term concern. The Inspector General has identified shortages of medical officers and nurses, leading to longer waiting times for both urgent and emergency care. That situation must be remedied – it is unacceptable. This bill aims to ensure our Veterans get the care they have earned,” said Congressman Hamadeh.

HPSP provides financial assistance to healthcare students and trainees in exchange for obligatory service as a full-time VHA employee. The Health Professionals Scholarship Improvement Act would ensure that HPSP participants would get a contract for employment at VHA within 90 days of completing their courses, filling critical roles and reducing wait times for veterans.

Full text of the Health Professionals Scholarship Improvement Act can be found HERE.

