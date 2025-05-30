BELLEVILLE — On Thursday, May 29, 2025, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) convened her second annual Workforce Summit at the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence (the CAVE) in Belleville, Illinois. The event highlighted the critical role of career and technical education (CTE) and showcased innovative local strategies for workforce development.

Nearly 100 stakeholders attended the summit, including representatives from major employers such as Boeing, Ameren, and Gulfstream, along with leaders from local schools, non-profits, government agencies, CTE organizations, organized labor, community colleges, and workforce development partners. Together, they explored opportunities to strengthen the region’s talent pipeline and support pathways to high-quality, good-paying jobs.

Budzinski hosts a panel with representatives from WIOA-American Job Centers in IL-13.

“I launched the first Workforce Summit last year to spark conversations and drive real solutions that create good-paying jobs while reducing costs for employers and workers alike,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “With my background in labor, I know the importance of apprenticeship programs to help people build valuable skills and find success in good-paying union jobs. Today’s summit was filled with productive discussions and fresh ideas. I’m eager to bring these insights back to Washington to help elevate workforce development across Central and Southern Illinois.”

Congresswoman Budzinski moderated three different panels featuring the district’s WIOA-American Job Centers, Career and Technical Education leaders, and industry partners. These conversations centered around the topics of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) reauthorization in the new Congress, regional approaches to career and technical education and student success, and how partnerships between employers and labor are enhancing opportunities for workers in the district.

Earlier this year, Congresswoman Budzinski reintroduced her Leveraging and Energizing America’s Apprenticeship Programs (LEAP) Act for the 119th Congress. This bipartisan bill aims to expand workforce development opportunities by providing federal tax incentives to businesses that hire apprentices. Jos

