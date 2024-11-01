EDWARDSVILLE — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will host a roundtable discussion with independent pharmacists on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. CDT, to address the challenges posed by Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). The event will take place at Birger Hall, located at 30 Circle Drive, Edwardsville.

PBMs serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, insurers, and pharmacies, and have been criticized for inflating drug prices, which impacts both patients and taxpayers. The roundtable aims to highlight how these practices adversely affect community pharmacies by directing patients to PBM-affiliated pharmacies and limiting access to in-network pharmacies for prescription fills.

Following the roundtable, Budzinski will tour the Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville (SIUE) School of Pharmacy at 2:30 p.m. CDT. The tour will focus on recruitment and retention issues among student pharmacists and will include SIUE School of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Mark Luer and Vice Chancellor for Administration Dr. Bill Retzlaff.

