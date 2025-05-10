EDWARDSVILLE — Today, the New Democrat Coalition made a second stop on the New Dems on the Road Tour, an initiative spearheaded by Vice Chair for Policy Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) to get New Dem Members out of Washington to hear from American workers, businesses, industry experts, nongovernmental organizations and local leaders about how to secure policy outcomes that best support working families.

Vice Chair Nikki Budzinski hosted Environment, Climate, & Clean Energy Working Group Chair Scott Peters (CA-50) and Rep. Wesley Bell (MO-01) in her district for a roundtable discussion with clean energy business owners, industry and union representatives, academic researchers, and utility service providers. At the roundtable, participants discussed the scaling of energy sources like solar and hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, efforts to pass permitting reform in Congress, job creation, and the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits.

The group also discussed the New Dems’ Six Key Priorities for Bipartisan Permitting Reform legislation, which the Coalition released in 2023 and plans to revisit and update for the 119th Congress.

“If we’re serious about finding common ground on building a clean energy economy and advancing real policy, we need to get out of the D.C. bubble and listen. That’s why we’re on the road—meeting with communities, hearing from the people doing the work, and gathering the insight that should shape our decisions,” said Vice-Chair Budzinski. “Today’s event was exactly that: thoughtful, informative, and grounded in real-world experience. It gives us a great path forward for the meaningful change we want to create in Congress. I’m grateful to have been joined by Representatives Bell and Peters—their insight was invaluable and I look forward to taking what we’ve learned back to Washington.”

“In Missouri and across the country, clean energy isn’t just about fighting climate change—it’s about creating good union jobs, sparking regional growth, and revitalizing communities,” said Rep. Bell. “This was a chance to hear directly from folks on the ground who are making that happen. We need smart, commonsense policies that lower energy costs, drive economic growth, and protect our people and our planet.”

“As energy demand skyrockets – leading to higher prices and a less reliable energy system – Congress must make it easier to build the clean energy of the future and an electrical grid that can carry that power to every corner of the country,” said Rep. Peters. “New Dems are going out and meeting with Americans outside of the DC bubble to talk about our vision to lower prices, combat climate change, and build in America.”

