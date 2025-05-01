WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) spoke from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the victims of Monday’s car crash in Chatham, Illinois. Budzinski expressed her condolences for the families of the four young lives lost: Alma Buhnerkempe, 7; Kathryn Corley, 7; Ainsley Johnson, 8; and Rylee Britton, 18.

WATCH: Budzinski Honors Chatham Crash Victims from the House Floor

