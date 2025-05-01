Budzinski Honors Chatham Car Crash Victims from House Floor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) spoke from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the victims of Monday’s car crash in Chatham, Illinois. Budzinski expressed her condolences for the families of the four young lives lost: Alma Buhnerkempe, 7; Kathryn Corley, 7; Ainsley Johnson, 8; and Rylee Britton, 18. Article continues after sponsor message WATCH: Budzinski Honors Chatham Crash Victims from the House Floor More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending