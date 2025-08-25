CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) hosted a roundtable conversation with local nursing homes, long-term care providers and health care unions to discuss Medicaid changes in the reconciliation bill and the impact on long-term care. Budzinski was joined by representatives from the Illinois Department on Aging, Affordable Assisted Living Coalition, Advocates for Aging Care, SEIU, and more.

"Seniors and people with disabilities deserve access to quality long-term care. Unfortunately, the Medicaid reimbursement changes in the President’s 'Big Ugly' bill put at least 10 nursing homes across our district at risk of closing. We cannot abandon these facilities – or the patients who depend on them,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Today’s roundtable was an important opportunity to hear directly from long-term care providers and advocates about their concerns and to discuss how we can work together to ensure they and the communities they serve, are protected."

The so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” signed into law by President Trump would reduce federal Medicaid spending by more than $900 billion and is projected to leave 15 million Americans uninsured. These cuts are likely to impact access to and the quality of long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, as more than 60 percent of nursing home residents rely on Medicaid. The cuts also put nearly 600 nursing homes at risk of closure nationwide.

