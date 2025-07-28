URBANA, Ill. - Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Tom Barrett (MI-07) held a House Veterans’ Affairs Committee (HVAC) Subcommittee on Technology Modernization field hearing on rural veterans’ issues. The hearing, titled “Beyond the City Limits: Delivering for Rural Veterans,” included testimonies from a diverse panel of local witnesses representing VA leadership, Veterans Service Organizations, county and state programs, and veterans themselves.

“Rural veterans face unique challenges accessing the care and benefits they have earned, whether it’s driving hours to the closest VA medical center, or even farther for a compensation and pension exam,” said Congresswoman Budzinski, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization. “I was thrilled to bring the Veterans Committee to the 13th District today to underscore the need to shore up our rural healthcare system – a lifeline to veterans – which is being threatened by financial issues, provider shortages, and now, severe cuts to Medicaid in the Big, Ugly Bill. I’m grateful to the witnesses and Chairman Barrett who made the journey to participate in today’s hearing, and I look forward to taking these insights back to Washington to continue to advocate for our rural veterans.”

“We have an obligation to support our veterans and deliver to them the best quality care our country has to offer, no matter where they live. I appreciate Ranking Member Budzinski for inviting me to her district and holding this field hearing to highlight the need for real accountability and oversight of VA facilities across the country. Together, we are committed to delivering positive change that ensures no veteran in a rural community – in Illinois, Michigan, or anywhere else in America – is ever left behind,” said Congressman Barrett, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

Congresswoman Budzinski and Congressman Barrett serve as the Ranking Member and Chair of the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, respectively.

Witnesses who participating in the field hearing include:

Dr. Daniel Zomchek: Director, Veteran Integrated Service Network 12, Veterans Health Administration; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Peter Kaboli: Executive Director, Office of Rural Health, Veterans Health Administration; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Staci Williams, PharmD, RPh: Executive Director, VA Illiana Healthcare System, Veterans Health Administration; U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Mr. John Lawson: Superintendent, Veterans Assistance Commission of St. Clair County

Ms. Hillary Rains: Community Engagement Manager, Illinois Office of Broadband; Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Mr. Kim Kirchner: Veteran, McCoop County Sheriff's Dept.

Ms. Christina Schauer: President & Co-Founder, Tri-State Women Warriors

You can watch Congresswoman Budzinski’s opening remarks here.

