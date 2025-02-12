WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) engaged with farm stakeholders during a House Committee on Agriculture hearing, addressing the potential impact of tariffs on Canada and their effect on import prices for farmers. The Committee heard testimony from four figures in the agriculture sector – from California to Illinois – who shared the challenges they are facing.

Earlier this month, President Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada, including a 10 percent tariff on energy imports. While the President has since instituted a 30-day pause, it is unclear if tariffs will ultimately be applied. The U.S. imports some four million barrels per day of Canadian oil, 70 percent of which is processed by refiners in the Midwest.

In response to Budzinski’s questioning, the witnesses confirmed that the increased input costs caused by tariffs would hinder, rather than help, our farmers’ ability to remain competitive.

Budzinski’s line of questioning and corresponding answers from witnesses can be found below:

Budzinski: President Trump has proposed 10 percent tariffs on Canada, specifically on energy imports, and I hear a lot about input prices and he has paused that for 30 days. If that ended up being imposed, this 10 percent tariff on Canada for energy imports, would that help create more certainty and help our farmers – yes or no?

Dr. John Newton: No

Ms. Alisha Schwertner: No

Mr. Ryan Talley: No



Mr. Rodney M. Weinzierl: No

In addition to discussing tariffs, Budzinski highlighted concerns raised by growers in Illinois' 13th district, emphasizing the urgent need for a stronger and more resilient farm safety net. To watch Budzinski’s full opening remarks and additional questioning, click HERE.

