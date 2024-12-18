Budzinski Helps Pass Bipartisan Bill to Improve Home Health Care Options for Veterans  

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) voted to pass the bipartisan Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act. This package includes many provisions that are priorities for veterans and veterans service organizations (VSOs), such as support for home- and community-based care, improvements to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) educational and employment programs and assistance for homeless veterans. The legislation will now be sent to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

The package is anchored by the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, which Congresswoman Budzinski cosponsored. This legislation would enable veterans to remain at home, age safely in place and avoid or delay admission to nursing homes and other costly institutional settings of care.

“It’s our duty to take care of our veterans who have made immense sacrifices to defend the freedoms we hold dear,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Today, we passed the single largest expansion of VA long-term care services in decades. I was proud to vote for this bipartisan legislation that will support home- and community-based care to allow disabled and aging veterans to live with dignity and independence, as well as tackle the veteran homelessness crisis and assist veterans as they transition to civilian life.”

In addition to the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, legislation cosponsored by Congresswoman Budzinski that passed in this package includes:

The HOME Act, which raises the grant and per-diem rate for veteran homelessness providers who partner with VA and provide ride-shares to veterans for medical, housing and employment appointments and ensure veterans can get the resources they need to be lifted out of homelessness.

The Expanding Veterans’ Options for Long-Term Care Act, which allows qualified rural veterans to choose assisted living for their long-term care benefit over nursing home care.

The Commitment to Veterans Support and Outreach Act, which authorizes VA to provide grants to states to support county Veteran Service Organizations to provide improved outreach and assistance to rural and underserved veterans.

The EHR Program RESET Act, which addresses the chronic struggles of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization program by establishing a standardized baseline for the system and creating clear quality and performance metrics.

Congresswoman Budzinski serves on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and its Subcommittee on Health. As a member of the Committee, she is focused on improving care for our nation’s veterans. Most recently, she worked to pass her bipartisan Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act in September. The bill would make it easier for veterans to access their earned benefits by requiring the VA to eliminate overcomplicated language from written communications with veterans. Additionally, she has launched a Veterans Advisory Council and Women Veterans Advisory Council to inform her work on the committee and give local veterans a seat at the table.

Budzinski Stands Up Against Privatizing Care for Veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) participated in a House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing on the troubling push to privatize health care for our nation's veterans. In her remarks, Budzinski questioned witnesses on the consequences of H.R. 10267, the Complete the Mission Act. This legislation would codify existing Community Care Access Standards into law, channeling critical resources to private-sector providers, even in situations where care through the VA would be more appropriate, effective, and cost-efficient.

As a member of the Subcommittee on Health, Rep. Budzinski is focused on improving care for our nation's veterans.

Budzinski’s opening remarks as prepared for delivery can be found below:

"Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you to the witnesses for being here today to share your thoughts on improving VA care for our nation’s veterans. I also appreciate the efforts of my colleagues for offering legislation that builds on suicide prevention efforts, bolsters our VA medical workforce, and develops unique care for women veterans.

That being said, I am deeply concerned by some of the legislation offered today that would open the door to privatizing VA care.

According to a Red Team Executive Roundtable Report released earlier this year, an alarming rate of veterans are being pushed to community care providers - threatening to erode VA’s direct care system.

I believe some of this legislation will only push us closer to that breaking point."

