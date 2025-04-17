CHATHAM — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) hosted a town hall meeting at Chatham Glenwood High School. More than 370 constituents attended the event to ask questions, hear about Budzinski’s work in Congress, and share stories of the local impacts of the Trump administration’s policies.

“Tonight, I had the opportunity to hear directly from people across Illinois’ 13th district – and their voices are top of mind. Every day that I’m in Washington, I’m fighting for them – to make groceries more affordable, childcare more accessible and healthcare more reliable. These are the issues that keep people up at night, and I hope tonight’s town hall made it clear that I’m focused on delivering real solutions,” said Congresswoman Budzinski.

“Many attendees expressed deep concern about the chaotic shake ups coming out of the White House that threaten the services they rely on. I will never stop standing up for our communities and protecting these services from President Trump and Elon Musk’s chainsaw. I am grateful to everyone who took time out of their day to attend my town hall, ask questions, and share their stories. We are in this together and we aren’t giving up.”

