EAST ST. LOUIS — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) headlined a town hall at East St. Louis Senior High School hosted by the Public Education Alliance to address the devastating impact of the Trump administration’s threats to public education and of revoked federal COVID-relief funds. Congresswoman Budzinski was joined by National Education Association President Becky Pringle, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, and more than 300 parents, educators, and students from across Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

The event comes just weeks after the U.S. Department of Education abruptly rescinded over $19 million in obligated ESSER III funds to East St. Louis School District 189—despite previously approving an extension for the completion of essential HVAC upgrades to protect student and staff health. The decision not only jeopardizes critical infrastructure projects already under contract and underway, but it also leaves the district at risk of incurring steep financial penalties from broken agreements.

“From Day One, the Trump Administration has targeted our public schools—trying to dismantle the Department of Education and cut critical funding. Here in East St. Louis, $19 million designated for vital HVAC upgrades to protect student and staff health has been ripped away without explanation. Now, even deeper cuts to special education programs, Head Start, Medicaid and school meals are looming,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Tonight, I stood with educators, parents, and unions to take a stand against these misguided and dangerous cuts. Back home and in Washington, I’ll keep fighting for a future where all students – no matter their background, income, or ability – have a healthy learning environment, fully-resourced classrooms, and an opportunity to reach their full potential.”

