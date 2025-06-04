WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) reintroduced the bipartisan Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act to help struggling rural hospitals stay open by reforming Medicare repayment structures. As many rural hospitals struggle with rising costs, this bill gives them the support they need to continue serving communities in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District and around the country.

“Rural hospitals are a lifeline for the folks they serve. But with healthcare costs rising and outdated Medicare repayment rules, many have been forced to close their doors,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act offers a real solution to help rural hospitals become more financially solvent so they can continue to serve our communities. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation with Congressman Graves to make sure that every American can access quality care - no matter where they live."

“Falling Medicare reimbursement rates have been hammering rural hospitals for years,” said Congressman Graves. “In the last 15 years, more than 150 rural hospitals have closed, and hundreds more are at risk. When these hospitals shut down, families lose access to care, good-paying jobs disappear, and entire communities suffer. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make commonsense reforms, keep rural hospitals open, and ensure folks can get the care they need without having to drive hours to find it.”

Since 2010, more than 150 rural hospitals across the country have closed their doors—forcing patients to travel further to get the care they need or put off necessary healthcare altogether. Today, 453 rural hospitals are currently operating at levels similar to those that have shut down over the last decade.

The Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act will reverse this dangerous trend by:

Eliminating Medicare sequestration for rural hospitals,

Making Medicare telehealth service enhancements permanent for Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics, and

Making permanent increased Medicare payments for rural ground ambulance services.

"The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) applauds Representatives Graves and Budzinski for introducing the Save America's Rural Hospitals Act. Since 2010, 190 rural hospitals have closed their doors or stopped providing inpatient care, leaving the majority of those communities without access to care. The provisions in this important legislation will support the rural health infrastructure and ensure that the 60 million Americans who call rural America home will maintain local access to the care they need,” said Alan Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rural Health Association.

You can read the full text of the Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act HERE.

