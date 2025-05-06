WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Representatives Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), Lois Frankel (D-FL-22), Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02), Jack Bergman (R-MI-01), and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL-12) introduced bipartisan legislation to help older veterans avoid injuries from costly, dangerous falls.

The SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act would establish an Office of Falls Prevention within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and create a falls prevention coordinator role. The legislation would also create a pilot program for incorporating falls prevention programs into VA home modification programs and establish an assessment for veterans to identify those most at risk of falling. Since veterans, on average, have more chronic conditions than their non-veteran counterparts, additional programs could help to prevent unnecessary injuries or hospitalizations — and the massive expenses associated with falls.

“Preventative health care measures give our nation’s veterans a healthier, more resilient future,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “The SAFE STEPS Act reflects our commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by older veterans, who are at a higher risk of serious falls and their consequences. By establishing an Office of Falls Prevention and integrating effective programs into VA home modification efforts, we aim to reduce the incidence of falls and the associated high costs. Our veterans deserve the best care and support, and this legislation will help ensure their long-term safety and wellbeing.”

“Falls are the leading cause of injury among people over age 65. A new VA effort to keep our Veterans on their feet is important for the thousands of senior Veterans who live in South Florida and across the country,” said Congresswoman Frankel. “We owe the men and women who served in our military full support in maintaining their health and well-being. I am proud to co-lead this bill.”

“As a geriatric nurse practitioner, I have seen firsthand how falls can impact our older adults’ health and overall quality of life,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “Our elder veterans are especially vulnerable, and we owe it to them to ensure they’re safe and well cared for after their service to our nation. The VA must place a greater focus on elder care and this legislation is a step in the right direction. I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing the SAFE STEPS Act to advocate for better resources, education, and fall-prevention programs for our older veterans.”

“As our population continues to age, the VA must be proactive in its efforts to identify and address necessary improvements in care for older Veterans. The SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act will help drastically enhance the health and quality of life for those at risk of falls while reducing the need for costly recovery programs resulting from these preventable injuries. I’m proud to help reintroduce this bipartisan, commonsense bill,” said Congressman Bergman.

“As someone who has experienced a fall that resulted in broken ribs, I am very familiar with the pain that often comes from a fall,” said Congressman Bilirakis. “The risks associated with falling are especially high for seniors over the age of 65. According to the CDC, 36 million seniors fall each year. Tragically, these falls result in 34,000 deaths and three million serious injuries that require an emergency room visit. The good news is that falls are preventable and do not need to be an inevitable part of aging. I encourage all seniors and their loved ones to learn more about how to stay safe and active by taking advantage of the fall prevention programs offered in their community. This bill will ensure that at-risk Veterans also have direct access to the tools they need to prevent falls and stay safe.”

An estimated $80 billion a year is spent on direct medical costs for falls among older adults, up from $50 billion a decade ago. Falls are caused by a variety of risk factors, such as lower body weakness, balance issues, vitamin D deficiency, hearing issues, vision issues, use of certain medications and/or home hazards. Twenty percent of these falls result in serious injuries, with approximately 1 million fall-related hospitalizations among older adults each year.

Falls prevention is an interdisciplinary approach that requires screening and coordination among health care providers, referral to community-based falls prevention programs and addressing home-based risks. However, neither the VA nor VHA currently have a single authority that leads falls prevention efforts for the Department. Additionally, while VA provides funding for home modification programs for certain veteran populations, these programs do not incorporate evidence-based falls prevention programs into their work. The VHA also does not include a requirement that veterans at risk be screened, leaving too many veterans susceptible to otherwise preventable falls.

The SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act is endorsed by Disabled American Veterans, the American Physical Therapy Association, and AARP.

“Falls are a leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for older Americans, and veterans face an elevated risk primarily due to their service-connected conditions,” said DAV (Disabled American Veterans) National Legislative Director Joy Ilem. “These injuries are not inevitable and can be significantly reduced through dedicated, evidence-based falls prevention programs and clinical-community partnerships. DAV thanks Rep. Budzinski, Bergman, Frankel, and Kiggans for re-introducing and championing SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act of 2025, which establishes the Office of Falls Prevention at the Veterans Health Administration and supports research for evidence-based fall prevention programs that will benefit and protect our veterans.”

“The American Physical Therapy Association is grateful to Rep. Budzinski, along with Reps. Frankel, Kiggans, Bergman, and Bilirakis for their introduction of the bipartisan SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act of 2025 in the U.S. House,” said APTA President Kyle Covington PT, DPT, PhD. “The creation of an Office of Falls Prevention within the Department of Veterans Affairs will improve coordination, services, and research aimed at preventing our Veterans from encountering dangerous falls. While proactively preventing falls in our Veteran population, this Office will also minimize health care utilization. The legislation also ensures that our Veterans receive access to much needed physical therapy services, avoiding costlier and more intensive interventions.”

The SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act would:

Establish an Office of Falls Prevention and creates a falls prevention coordinator within the Veterans Health Administration.

Require the falls prevention coordinator to work with NIH to develop veterans-specific research for evidence-based falls prevention programs.

Require a report on Falls Prevention Initiatives in the Department.

Make improvements to Safe Patient Handling Transfer Techniques, which ensure that injured or paralyzed veterans are safely transferred between seated positions.

Create a pilot program for current home modification grant programs to incorporate evidence-based falls prevention programs as a component of receipt of grant funding.

Establish a Falls Assessment and Fall Prevention Service requirement for veterans to screen for those at risk of falling and to better ensure care plans are developed.

The full text of the SAFE STEPS for Veterans Act can be found HERE.

