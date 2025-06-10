WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) introduced the bipartisan VA Mental Health Outreach and Engagement Act to expand the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) outreach to veterans about mental health services. By requiring VA to conduct proactive outreach to veterans with mental health-related service-connected disabilities, the legislation would ease the burden on veterans to navigate the VA system and access mental health care.

“Many veterans struggle with the invisible wounds of war, and they are often unaware of where to turn for support. It’s critical that we provide our veterans with the knowledge and resources to prosper following their service to our nation,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Navigating the VA should never be an added burden on our veterans and this legislation will help make the first step easier to get connected with the care they need.”

“Veterans make countless sacrifices to serve our country, so it is imperative that we take a proactive approach to helping them manage the lasting impact these sacrifices have on their mental health,” said Congressman Edwards. “Since the turn of the century, more than 140,000 U.S. veterans have tragically lost their lives to struggles with mental health. That’s 140,000 too many. The VA Mental Health Outreach and Engagement Act lets veterans know that they are not alone and shows that as they were out there fighting for America, we are now here to fight for them and provide them with quality care at home.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Specifically, the VA Mental Health Outreach and Engagement Act would require VA to conduct annual outreach to veterans with mental health-related service-connected disabilities, including:

Offering a consultation on the veteran’s mental health needs and care options, and

Sharing information about other VA mental health services.

Additionally, the bill would require the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a review of the efficacy of VA’s mental health outreach program within two years of enactment.

The VA Mental Health Outreach and Engagement Act is endorsed by Disabled American Veterans.

As a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and Ranking Member of the Technology Modernization Subcommittee, Congresswoman Budzinski has worked to improve veterans’ access to VA services throughout her time in Congress. Most recently, her bipartisan Clear Communication for Veterans Affairs Act and Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act both passed unanimously in the House.

Full text of the VA Mental Health Outreach and Engagement Act can be found HERE.

More like this: