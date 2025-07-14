SPRINGFIELD — Yesterday, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) held a roundtable discussion with Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, United Way of Decatur, and various social service organizations to discuss the local impact of extreme social safety net cuts in President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill Act.

“Last night’s discussion was about speaking the truth of the deeply harmful consequences of the Big, Bad Bill. This law will decimate social services, kill jobs, close hospitals, and raise costs for families – while billionaires cash in,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “As President Trump and Congressional Republicans turn their backs on working families, I stand firmly with the health workers, teachers, caregivers, and nonprofit leaders who do the work of holding our communities together. With so much at stake, now is the time to come together, support our neighbors, and continue speaking out.”

“Lawmakers must recognize the barriers that prevent many of our most vulnerable neighbors from achieving stability. These include the lack of affordable childcare, lasting impacts of a prior criminal history, and ongoing physical or mental health challenges. Factors that often make workforce participation unrealistic without additional support,” said Tanya Melendez, Executive Director of The Good Samaritan Inn. “Access to food is a fundamental human need. Without it, individuals cannot focus on finding employment, maintaining housing, or caring for their families. Reducing or restricting access to supplemental food assistance will not promote self-sufficiency. Instead, it will increase food insecurity, strain already under-resourced community organizations, and deepen the cycle of hardship and poverty that many are actively working desperately to escape.

In addition to The Good Samaritan Inn, the discussion included representatives from Dove, Inc., Babytalk, Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center, Decatur Family YMCA, Northeast Community Fund, Prairieland Services Coordination, Sista Girls & Friends, Old King’s Orchard Community Center, and United Way.

Under the law, more than 500,000 people in Illinois could lose their health insurance and at least 200,000 could lose access to SNAP benefits. Meanwhile, premiums will skyrocket for individuals covered under the Affordable Care Act and deep cuts to Medicaid will put many rural hospitals at risk of shutting down. As federal support collapses, organizations like the United Way will be on the frontlines of providing services and support to residents.

