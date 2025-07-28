CHAMPAIGN — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) convened a roundtable with Uniting Pride in Champaign, to address the ongoing attacks facing the LGBTQ+ community and listen to local leaders on how they can work together to protect this community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Since taking office, the Trump administration has launched relentless attacks on the LGBTQ+ community – such as eliminating suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth and attempting to ban transgender servicemembers from the military. These actions send a dangerous message—that LGBTQ+ people are not welcome or valued. That is wrong,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I will continue to fight for safety, dignity, and equity of the LGBTQ+ community in the Halls of Congress, and I am committed to convening with the community regularly to listen and learn from their lived experiences.”

"We appreciate Congresswoman Budzinski taking the time to visit Uniting Pride and see firsthand the work being done to support the LGBTQ+ community in Central Illinois. The opportunity to have direct, substantive conversations—particularly about the needs of our transgender and gender non-conforming community members, who are facing escalating attacks—is essential. It’s critical that our elected officials engage with and listen to those most impacted. We look forward to continued dialogue that includes the broader community and centers those most at risk, and to working with the Congresswoman and our community partners to advance equity and safety for all LGBTQ+ people," said Joshua Gavel, Uniting Pride Executive Director.

More like this: