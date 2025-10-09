WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) convened an emergency meeting of her Veterans Advisory Council to discuss how the government shutdown is impacting services for the brave men and women who served our country.

The advisory group highlighted how the shutdown has caused uncertainty and exacerbated delays for veterans looking to access benefits.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our veterans deserve to know that the benefits and services they rely on at VA will be available when they need them,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Right now, because of the government shutdown, that is unfortunately not the reality. I convened my Veterans Advisory Council today to hear from folks on the ground exactly how the veteran community – and the dedicated VA workforce – are being impacted by Republicans’ failure to come to the negotiating table. Our conversation underscored that we need a bipartisan solution that ends the shutdown, protects healthcare, and ensures the VA has the tools it needs to support our nation’s veterans.”

The following VA services and programs will continue despite the government shutdown:

Veterans healthcare

VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered (including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits)

Burials will continue at VA cemeteries

The Board of Veterans Appeals will continue to make decisions on Veterans’ cases.

The Veterans Crisis Line (988+1) will remain open 24/7

VA Homelessness Services

OIT will still function and service VA departments

Among the government services being impacted by the lapse in appropriations, the following VA programs are not functioning during the government shutdown:

Veteran Career Counseling or transition assistance program activities

GI Bill Hotline will be offline during the shutdown

VA Benefits regional offices have closed

VA ceased public affairs and individual outreach to veterans

VA will not maintain grounds at VA National Cemeteries

VA will not process applications for pre-need burials

Native American Veterans Direct Loan Program/Vendee Loan Program

VBA Transition Assistance Programs

Whistleblower services internal to the VA

Liaison support within offices of the Secretary to Women and Minority Veterans and Veteran Service Organizations

Congresswoman Budzinski serves as the Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs CommitteeTechnology Modernization Subcommittee.

More like this: