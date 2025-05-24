Earlier this year, Budzinski visited the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to tour the ethanol research pilot plant that specializes in advancing biofuels.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced she will be serving as a new Co-Chair of the Congressional Biofuels Caucus. The Congressional Biofuels Caucus is made up of a bipartisan group of lawmakers dedicated to advancing policies that support the growth and development of the biofuels industry in the United States. Congresswoman Budzinski will join fellow Co-Chairs Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE), Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-MN), Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI), Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and Congresswoman Julie Fedorchak (R-ND).

"I came to Congress to be a strong voice for the people of Central and Southern Illinois—especially our hardworking farmers. Few issues are more critical to their success than strengthening the biofuels industry and expanding market opportunities,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “That's why promoting the use of homegrown, sustainable biofuels has been a central focus of my work in Congress, and I’m looking forward to continuing that commitment as Co-Chair of this bipartisan caucus.

As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Congresswoman Budzinski has established herself as a bipartisan leader in supporting biofuels production and family farmers across Central and Southern Illinois. She has previously introduced several bills to promote the future of homegrown biofuels, including the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, Year-Round E15 Act, Next Generation Fuels Act, Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act, and Fuels Parity Act.

